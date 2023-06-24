Canberra may not have landed a Women's World Cup game, but the iconic trophy is headed to the capital.
The trophy has been on a five-month global tour ahead of the tournament kick-off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, most recently visiting the major cities from the host nations.
But Football Australia chief executive James Johnson confirmed to The Canberra Times the trophy will be coming to the ACT, on display at the University of Canberra in early August, weeks out from the final in Sydney on August 20.
"It's important to us that we engage Canberra, for so many reasons," Johnson said.
"There will be a Women's World Cup trophy tour and that be a public viewing event at the University of Canberra.
"That's a way in which the great people of Canberra can really see the trophy and feel part of the tournament, particularly given that they won't see a match in Canberra."
It was back in 2019 that the ACT government withdrew its interest in hosting games for the historic event, citing the significant costs involved, and scheduling clashes with other football codes.
Then after suggesting they'd instead seek to offer training bases for visiting teams, last year the ACT government pulled the pin on that option, too, blaming the need for expensive venue improvements, and the tournament's requirement team travel costs also be covered, estimated to be $100,000 per match.
Throsby's Home of Football was floated as a potential base for World Cup teams, with building completion expected by 2023. But since then the project has suffered lengthy delays and budget blowouts, and could now be at risk of being completely cut following Capital Football's financial challenges.
It's all led to Australia's capital city being left out of participating in the tournament.
Johnson took on his role at Football Australia in 2020, and commented at the time it was "a shame" Canberra was not part of the home World Cup which is expected to leave a legacy similar to that of the Sydney Olympics - when Bruce Stadium hosted football matches for the Games.
Football Australia endeavoured to bring international games to the region in the lead-up to this World Cup to show Canberra it wasn't forgotten. He's hopeful ACT fans will still travel to nearby cities to watch some of the 32 nations competing.
"There's excellent content in Sydney and Melbourne, so I'd be encouraging people from Canberra to get involved," Johnson said.
"We want Canberra to be part of this Women's World Cup and that's why we came out with the Matildas in April last year, which was a strategic decision.
"We wanted Canberra to see the Matildas live so they can be part of this journey to the World Cup.
"This will be a transformational tournament and the month of football that the country is going to have is going to be exciting for everyone."
In the NPL Men first grade action in Canberra on Saturday, Tigers FC drew Canberra Olympic 2-2, while Tuggeranong United's match against West Canberra Wanderers had to be rescheduled due to a waterlogged pitch.
More NPL Men and Women matches are scheduled for Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.