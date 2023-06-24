The Canberra Times
FIFA Women's World Cup trophy to be in Canberra in August

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 25 2023 - 10:34am, first published June 24 2023 - 6:00pm
The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy. Picture Getty Images
The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy. Picture Getty Images

Canberra may not have landed a Women's World Cup game, but the iconic trophy is headed to the capital.

