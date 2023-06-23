Ricky Stuart is effectively ruled out of the running to be the next NSW coach, with the Canberra Raiders coach pointing to the rules in place preventing NRL coaches from leading the Blues.
Stuart also felt there was no desire from the NSWRL to change the rule so it was a moot point whether someone in charge of a club could also handle State of Origin duties.
The NRL Hall of Famer has been linked with the NSW coaching job in the wake of the Blues' 32-6 capitulation to Queensland on Wednesday night.
It's unlikely NSW coach Brad Fittler will now have his contract extended beyond this year.
Stuart, Raiders assistant coach Michael Maguire, Matty Johns and Trent Barrett are part of a large list of possibilities to take over.
But Stuart is contracted to the Green Machine until the end of 2025 and pointed to the rules preventing him from taking up the role.
He's had two stints as Blues coach - once in 2005 when he was also the Sydney Roosters coach and then again in 2011-12 when he was standalone.
Stuart batted away questions linking him to the role.
"There's rules in place, mate, that NRL coaches can't do it," he said.
"I don't think it's going to change, so we're probably speculating over something that you should be asking them the question, not me."
Stuart was then asked whether an NRL coach could do both jobs.
"We don't have to worry about it because there's no rule there," he said.
Stuart felt for Fittler - who he coached to a premiership at the Roosters in 2002.
He could relate to what Fittler was going through, having been on both sides of the Origin coin.
Stuart won the 2005 series, but lost both the 2011 and 2012 campaigns to the Maroons.
He said Fittler will find out who his real friends are after losing the opening two games of the series.
Origin III - at Homebush on July 12 - will be a dead rubber with Queensland looking for a clean sweep.
"It's a tough job. Brad's the coach. I'm feeling for Brad at the moment because I've won a series and I've lost a series," Stuart said.
"I know how empty it is and how lonely it is. It's very easy to be sitting up in the top decks throwing rocks.
"When you're there you feel lonely in these situations and I feel for Brad at this moment, but time will heal that."
He will reach out to Fittler when the time is right.
"Not yet. I will. I definitely will. But it's always a difficult time when you're reviewing the situation that's just occurred," Stuart said.
"He would've had a lot more blokes having a beer with him if they had've won because that's what happens when you win. When you lose you find out your real mates."
NRL ROUND 17
Sunday: Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders at the Sydney Football Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Xavier Savage, 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Danny Levi, 22. Peter Hola.
Roosters squad: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Billy Smith, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Junior Pauga, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Sandon Smith, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Turpin, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Egan Butcher, 12. Sitili Tupouniua, 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Angus Crichton, 15. Nathan Brown, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Naufahu Whyte. Reserves: 18. Terrell May, 19. Drew Hutchison, 20. Corey Allan, 21. Jaxson Paulo, 22. Zach Dockar-Clay.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
