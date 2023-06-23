The Canberra Times
Updated

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart rules himself out of NSW Blues State of Origin job

By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 12:15pm
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says there's rules in place that prevent NRL coaches from coaching the NSW Blues. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The NSWRL board would need to overturn their NSW Blues coaching policy to open the door for Ricky Stuart to coach his state again.

