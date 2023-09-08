One of the lucky few with a job during the Depression, Peggy is a bagging girl at the Angliss meatworks, where the slaughterman, Jack, has caught her eye - and she his. How is her life connected to Hilda's, almost a century later, locked inside during a plague, or La's, further on again, a singer working shifts in a warehouse as her eggs are frozen and her voice is used by AI bots? Let alone Maz, far removed in time, diving for remnants of a past that must be destroyed? Is it by the river that runs through their stories, or by the mysterious Hummingbird Project, and the question of whether the march of progress can ever be reversed?