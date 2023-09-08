Kate Mildenhall. Simon & Schuster. $32.99.
One of the lucky few with a job during the Depression, Peggy is a bagging girl at the Angliss meatworks, where the slaughterman, Jack, has caught her eye - and she his. How is her life connected to Hilda's, almost a century later, locked inside during a plague, or La's, further on again, a singer working shifts in a warehouse as her eggs are frozen and her voice is used by AI bots? Let alone Maz, far removed in time, diving for remnants of a past that must be destroyed? Is it by the river that runs through their stories, or by the mysterious Hummingbird Project, and the question of whether the march of progress can ever be reversed?
Adrienne Brodeur. Penguin Books. $32.99.
Siblings Ken and Abby Gardner were raised in a remote home on Cape Cod. As adults, their relationship is strained, but their lives are still deeply intertwined. Their oceanographer father, Adam, raised them as a single parent. As his 70th birthday approaches and he begins to stare down his mortality, he surreptitiously comes off his bipolar disorder medication in order to make one last scientific breakthrough. Meanwhile, Abby and Ken are both harbouring secrets of their own, and there is a new person on the periphery of the family - Steph, who doesn't make her connection known.
Olivie Blake. Pan Macmillan. $34.95.
This book is about a real estate agent. Only the real estate agent is a vampire, the house she has to sell is haunted - and the ghost haunting the house was murdered. When Viola Marek seeks out Fox D'Mora to help her with her ghost-infested mansion, she expects a competent medium. Unbeknown to Viola, Fox is a fraud - even if he is the godson of Death. As the mystery unfolds, Viola and Fox are drawn into a quest that neither of them want or expect. And they'll need the help of an unruly poltergeist, a demonic personal trainer, a sharp-voiced angel, and a love-stricken reaper.
Thao Thai. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
Ann Tran's beloved grandmother, Minh, has died. Not only that but her relationship and carefully planned future are in doubt. She returns home to Florida to her estranged mother, Hu'o'ng, and they must face the simmering questions of their past, while trying to rebuild their relationship without the one person who's always held them together. Running parallel to this is Minh's story, as a determined young mother who moves to the US in search of a better life. When Ann makes a shocking discovery in the Banyan House's attic, long-buried secrets come to light.
Andrew Sneddon. University of Queensland Press. $32.99.
Archaeologist and heritage consultant Andrew Sneddon found himself, at the age of 11, living in the criminal underbelly of Queensland's Gold Coast. His con-man stepfather had moved the family from suburban Canberra to chase his next scam. But in the 1980s, there was scant help for a woman and her three children who were ricocheting between domestic violence and homelessness. Sneddon charts the often frightening and sometimes farcical journey of his teenage years and reflects on them through contemporary eyes as an archaeologist.
Pico Iyer. Bloomsbury. $39.99.
After half a century of travel, from Ethiopia to Tibet, from Belfast to Jerusalem, travel writer Iyer asks himself what kind of paradise can ever be found in a world of unceasing conflict. In a journey both inward and outward, Iyer roams from crowded mosques in Iran to a film studio in North Korea, from a holy mountain in Japan to the emptiness of the Australian outback. At every stop, he makes connections with unexpected strangers - mystics and taxi drivers and fellow travellers - and draws on his own memories. By the end, he dares to suggest that we can find paradise right in the heart of our angry, confused and divided world.
Stan Grant. HarperCollins. $24.99.
Journalist Stan Grant was born in 1963, a son of the Wiradjuri people who by the 1960s were ravaged by alcoholism, poverty, abuse and neglect. But while acknowledging the bleakness that was part of his childhood, Grant celebrates the resilience of his family - his sawmiller father, his tough mother. He confronts the ugliness of his childhood, where violence became a habit, and embraces the good, where blood and love are intertwined, to paint a true picture of what it meant to be born into the Wiradjuri people and to grow up caught between two cultures.
Bernie Taupin. Hachette Australia. $34.99.
For more than 50 years, lyricist Taupin has collaborated with musician Elton John. Together they've written many hits including Crocodile Rock, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, I'm Still Standing and Candle in the Wind, selling millions of records. Taupin has been the less public half of the partnership and in this memoir he tells his side of the story. From his childhood to East Midlands of England to Los Angeles, from encounters with John Lennon, Bob Marley, Frank Sinatra, Graham Greene, Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali, Taupin's had quite a whirlwind of a life.
