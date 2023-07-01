A new wave of Australian cyclists is set to launch an all-out assault on Tour de France glory in a bid to recreate Cadel Evan's heroics 12 years ago.
Jai Hindley and Ben O'Connor will arrive at the start line on Saturday night determined to stare down a host of European stars in the fight for the yellow jersey.
The two Australians represent the next generation of cyclists whose dreams were fuelled by late nights and early mornings watching Australia's only Tour de France winner ride to glory in 2011.
Hindley enters the race with a grand tour victory to his name, having claimed the 2022 Giro d'Italia. The Tour, however is a different beast and this year's edition marks the 27-year-old's debut in cycling's greatest race.
O'Connor burst on to the scene with an unlikely fourth-place finish in 2021 before a crash on the second stage crippled his chances last year.
MORE SPORT:
Standing in their way is defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar, many experts predicting the duo to fight it out for the yellow jersey.
Australian legend Simon Gerrans agrees, but urged fans not to discount Hindley's chances of an upset victory.
"Jai Hindley is lining up in his first Tour after he won the Giro last year," Gerrans said. "It's been earmarked as a climber's tour, that suits Jai really well.
"This will be a great experience and I'm really excited to see what he's going to be able to achieve in his first Tour de France."
Gerrans will be in France for the race as part of the SBS commentary team. Joining him on the ground will be former Canberra cyclist Gracie Elvin.
Like her colleague, Elvin is confident the Australians will be up for the fight.
"Ben O'Connor has been quite a revelation for Australia," Elvin said. "He's almost the new Cadel Evans. That's super exciting to have a rider who can go for the general classification win. He was fourth in 2021, he's already proven he can be up there vying for the podium.
"He had bad luck last year but he's put everything he learned into practice this year and will look to turn that luck around."
As veterans Michael Matthews and Caleb Ewan enter the twilight of their careers, O'Connor and Hindley headline a group of youngsters looking to lead Australian cycling into what many hope will be another golden era.
Also in that group is ACT talent Jay Vine. Training alongside Pogacar, the 27-year-old is learning from one of the sport's best and will likely push for general classification honours in the future. Vine will miss this year's Tour after racing in the Giro d'Italia in May.
"When you see your compatriots doing well in a grand tour, someone you grew up racing, it inspires everyone to lift," Gerrans said.
"We've got a real exciting crop of up and coming grand tour riders in Australia, it will be fantastic to see what they can achieve in this year's tour. They're into some stiff competition so they'll have to do something special."
While the immediate focus is on the men's race, Elvin hasn't been able to stop herself casting her eye forward to the Tour de France Femmes.
After a successful debut last year, the women's race is back for its second edition and organisers are hoping to generate bigger crowds and a higher profile when the event kicks off on July 23.
The cyclists will race across eight gruelling stages, with Elvin confident the event will continue to grow.
"It's great they want to keep building on this race but do it in a sustainable way," Elvin said. "Instead of just extending the race this year, they're making sure they get everything right from last year and a format that's good for riders, teams and audiences.
"Coming straight off the back of the men's race has its pros and cons. The pro is we're all loving the Tour de France and don't want it to end. We get to enjoy one more week of it but it is really difficult from a logistical point of view.
"If we extended quickly to a two or three week tour, it would be really difficult for the smaller teams. We want to build women's cycling as a sport and the Tour de France Femmes is a really important part of it."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.