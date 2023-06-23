Gungahlin Bulls fullback Caitlin Turnbull is on track to record a remarkable double this season and hopes dominating two separate competitions will help launch her NRLW dreams.
In only her first year playing rugby league, Turnbull is leading try scorer in the Katrina Fanning Shield and league tag competitions, scoring 19 and 16 tries respectively despite playing two games just hours apart.
Her form is set to launch her on to the Canberra Raiders' radar as they prepare for their first NRLW campaign and Turnbull has overcome injuries to be the best player this year.
The 22-year-old started playing rugby union in the Brumbies academy and for Wests, as well as Australia in Oztag, but missed the past two years after being diagnosed with osteitis pubis.
But it hasn't slowed her down after making the switch to rugby league for the first time, turning heads in her first official season in the sport.
"I went out for a year and half doing physio, they were thinking about possible surgery but weren't able to do anything," Turnbull said.
"I want to grow in league, being my first year I want to learn the ins and outs of the game. Get my tackling down pat, being that fullback I have to do those one-on-ones. That's probably where I want to get to, be great at that tackling aspect.
"[Raiders NRLW] where my end goal is. Coming back this year obviously new not playing for ages, I want to get that experience to be able to get there and be able to train with those girls in that team.
"Obviously being able to have that experience and train with those girls would be life changing. Eventually that's where I want to end up, in that Raiders squad."
Turnbull started playing Oztag when she was 12 years old and made her debut in the league tag competition when she was 17.
Turnbull trains three times a week to balance Katrina Fanning Shield and league tag duties.
"Identifying that space has really helped me, being fullback for league. It does open up those holes especially having those unique players in the halves," Turnbull said.
"When I got picked for [the Brumbies], I had no idea how to play the sport. Still to this day I have tried to pick up the rules of union, whereas I do understand league a lot more and that's where I wanted to go from the start.
"I picked up union first, but my end goal was always going to be league. My family are die-hard [Canberra] Raiders fans."
The Bulls are unbeaten in the Katrina Fanning Shield after nine rounds this season, and they have already set their sights on grand final glory.
"Heading into the grand final, I see ourselves being there with one of those two top competitors as well," Turnbull said.
"I was supposed to start playing league just before I got injured because one of my friends went over to league, so when I got back I went into the same team."
