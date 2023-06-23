The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Caitlin Turnbull sets her sights on Canberra Raiders NRLW team

HF
By Harrison Frater
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Turnbull started playing rugby before switching to rugby league. Picture supplied
Caitlin Turnbull started playing rugby before switching to rugby league. Picture supplied

Gungahlin Bulls fullback Caitlin Turnbull is on track to record a remarkable double this season and hopes dominating two separate competitions will help launch her NRLW dreams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HF

Harrison Frater

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.