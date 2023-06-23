The Canberra Times
Vested interests have too much influence on housing policy

By Letters to the Editor
June 24 2023 - 5:30am
Why is it that regardless of any changes made to housing policies developers always come out ahead? Picture by Elesa Kurtz
I'd have thought that any Australian political proposal on housing "supply" that had the fulsome endorsement of the property and property development industry would, on long experience, be by definition simply ill-considered to the point of grand fraudulence.

