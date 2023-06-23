Vested interests have too much influence on housing policy

I'd have thought that any Australian political proposal on housing "supply" that had the fulsome endorsement of the property and property development industry would, on long experience, be by definition simply ill-considered to the point of grand fraudulence.
This is especially so when promises of public funds and terminally deregulatory "incentives" are involved.
It would be good if state and federal Labor would forthwith cease outdoing the Liberals in taking dictation from developers on all housing-related policy and "how to fix" its eternally egregious - but strangely industry-profitable - failures.
Bill Walsh (Letters, June 17) is concerned that "long-term rent caps will have various downstream undesirable effects, none of which have been factored into these policies".
The ACT has had rent caps since 2015 and currently has the highest rental vacancy rate in the nation. There is no evidence of a significant shift to short-term rentals.
The apartment construction boom in Canberra shows no sign of abating.
Rent caps can be effective and have minimal distorting market effects.
Mr Walsh is right however about the urgent need for direct investment in energy-efficient, sustainable public and social housing.
It seems that two golf clubs no longer need all their leases for the purposes of a playing golf (as is evidenced by the announced plans for housing developments).
I can support the developments themselves because we need housing, but I cannot see any reason for the clubs to be granted these enormous pots of money. If they no longer need all of the leases they hold, those parts should be surrendered, and the government can auction them.
That land doesn't belong to the clubs, it has been leased from the owner (the government) for a defined purpose.
Australia has been a nation for 123 years, yet we have a constitution that is difficult to amend, because of the double hurdle of a majority of states and a majority of Australians needing to agree to any change.
The ACT has no recognition in the first hurdle in spite of its population about to exceed that of Tasmania.
The Voice needs a constitutional change which may be defeated on the state hurdle. We should be thinking nationally and seek a simplification of the amendment process by needing only a majority of Australians agreeing to a constitutional change.
This should be held at the same time as the Voice referendum and if agreed apply to the Voice amendment.
Reading is a complex task. But how many children are falling behind because they were not yet ready to learn? This includes being able to sit still, to focus (in the broadest sense which includes directing attention), and preferably knowing your right and left.
When I was in a poor Catholic School in the 1950s, we had one reader and no school library. We did have sloping desks facing the teacher, singing and music (compliments of ABC radio), marching practice and lots of skipping and other physical activities requiring skill and coordination.
We were taught phonics, but we also learnt all the words in our one reader as "sight" words - we recognised them without having to sound them out.
Yes, phonics is important , but phonics is not reading. It's spitting out one word at a time, if that's all you can do. Reading is meant to be about meaning and context. This includes timing and expression, skills which non reading activities, such as physical games and music encourage.
If you design a test which measures phonic awareness as "reading" those who have had phonics emphasised will perform better on the test.
Peter McLoughlin (Letters, June 23) noted that the Greens joined Matt Canavan to call for an inquiry into the ACT government's compulsory acquisition of the Calvary Hospital at Bruce.
This is despite Mr Canavan being a National Party Senator for Queensland with "zero connection" to the ACT.
However, Matt Canavan does have a strong connection with the Catholic Church, which operates the Bruce Calvary Hospital via the Little Company of Mary. He attended Chisholm Catholic College in Logan City, a satellite city south-east of Brisbane. That is surely sufficient reason to call for an inquiry.
I find myself again angry about the state of active travel infrastructure in this city. Riding with my six-year-old twins from Ainslie to the Downer shops we find broken footpaths, missing footpaths, dirt tracks where footpaths should be, and no way for my kids to safely cross Antill Street.
The only piece of new footpath is next to a carpark.
What on earth is the government doing? What are the Greens in government doing? Why do we accept this garbage standard of infrastructure?
I note the June 17 readers' panel survey has 61 per cent saying "yes" to "Do you support the ACT's coming ban on connecting gas to new residential developments?"
On April 1 62 per cent of the readers' panel said "yes" to "Should wood heaters be phased out of Canberra, as suggested by the ACT Environment Commissioner?"
Why is the ACT government not taking similar action on wood heaters as it is with gas?
The Opposition has been calling for transparency on the Higgins issue while refusing to release the report of the inquiry established by the former Prime Minister and undertaken by the then Secretary of Prime Minister and Cabinet.
What do they have to hide? That report could well shed light on who within the Coalition government knew what and when they knew it.
It could also reveal if, as has been reported, ministerial staffers briefed the media on Ms Higgins.
What has happened to the ABC's funding that they suddenly need cut 120 staff, including 40 newsroom staff? And, what on earth are they doing cutting the role of national political editor?
This role is of huge value in terms of the information the public receives. Both Andrew Probyn and Chris Uhlmann before him have done an amazing job and have been a huge value-add to the ABC.
The value of good political reporting to our country, with in-depth research and integrity, is immense and should not be lost.
I've been watching with interest the move to pay reparations to African Americans for slavery up to the Civil War, an idea that has gained traction with Indigenous groups here.
Coming from England I like this idea. I shall be seeking reparations from Italy for the Roman invasion, from Denmark and Norway for the Viking invasions, from the French for the Norman invasion. They all conducted wholesale slaughters of the Indigenous population and enslaved many more.
I'll let you know how I get on.
Transport Minister Chris Steel says that the government needs to make "balanced and considered investments" in public transport ("Short-term traffic delays unavoidable but light rail future is best," March 23).
The ACT and Queanbeyan Household Travel Survey found that public transport provides 4.6 per cent of Canberra's trips, and 6.5 per cent of distance travelled.
Over the next four years the ACT government will spend about $700 million on public transport. That includes $140 million in payments for light rail stage 1, $240 million in payments for light rail stage 2, and $320 million to subsidise Transport Canberra's operating costs.
Walking and cycling provide 16.9 per cent of Canberra's trips, and 4.4 per cent of distance travelled.
On the basis of trip numbers relative to public transport, a balanced investment in walking and cycling would be $2,600 million. On the basis of distance travelled, it would be $475 million.
The government is budgeting only $26 million for walking and cycling.
Does the government over-value public transport, or does it under-value walking and cycling?
