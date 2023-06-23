The Canberra Times
477 cigarette packets, 18 bottles of liquor stolen in alleged ram raid

Sara Garrity
June 23 2023
A woman has been arrested in relation to an alleged ram raid where 477 cigarette packets and 18 bottles of liquor were stolen on Monday.

