477 cigarette packets, 18 bottles of liquor stolen in alleged ram raid

A woman has been arrested in relation to an alleged ram raid where 477 cigarette packets and 18 bottles of liquor were stolen on Monday.
Police said the incident happened about 3.45am in Garran, when a stolen Toyota Celica was allegedly used to break into a liquor store.
They allege a cash register, as well as the packets of cigarettes and liquor, were stolen during the raid.
The stolen Celica was located burnt out in Bonner a short time later.
On Thursday, police located the 32-year-old woman in Phillip, where they also allegedly found her in possession of bags containing methamphetamines, cocaine and heroin.
She was then arrested, and is set to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday charged with aggravated burglary and three counts of possessing a drug of dependence.
Police also allege she was in breach of bail conditions.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.