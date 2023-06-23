Times Past: June 24, 1929

A rare moonlight spectacle happened in Canberra and on this day in 1929, The Canberra Times shared what few saw, or have seen since.
A perfect lunar rainbow was seen in Canberra on the Saturday evening between 7pm and 8pm. The rays of the rising moon shone with unnatural brilliance upon a heavy rainstorm, causing the unusual phenomenon, which stretched the full length of the western horizon.
Although of course, the colouring of the spectrum was not so defined as in a solar rainbow; the chrome and green tinges were particularly noticeable. Such a sight is rare and, for many people, it was the first time seeing it.
