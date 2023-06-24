Times Past: June 25, 1995

On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on the loss of a hero in the science and medical field. The creator of a successful polio vaccine had died, leaving behind an incredible legacy.
Jonas Salk, the medical pioneer who developed the first vaccine against polio and later dedicated himself to the fight against AIDS, died at the age of 80.
Dr Salk achieved one of the historic triumphs of modern medicine when he developed a vaccine against polio that reduced cases of the disease by about 95 per cent. His discovery turned him into an international hero, but some of his methods drew criticism in research circles, some claiming his work was based on other people's research.
Dr Salk was a 39-year-old research scientist when he developed a vaccine against polio that had an incredible reduction in cases.
Even in his final years, Dr Salk managed to stir controversy as he sought to develop a vaccine-like treatment for AIDS. Many questioned whether his vaccine could be effective.
Researchers who worked under Dr Salk at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies - the prestigious facility he founded - remembered him as a brilliant scientist and inspirational teacher. "He showed that he was genuinely excited about what he did," said one researcher, Wylie Yale.
Dr Salk had recently expressed regret polio had not been eradicated around the world despite the availability of vaccines. International health experts projected it would not be wiped out for five more years (wild poliovirus type 2 was eradicated in 1999 and wild poliovirus type 3 was eradicated in 2020).
"It's within our grasp," Dr Salk had told a medical conference in Vancouver earlier in the month.
A temporary ban had been put on the Salk vaccine due to a manufacturing error which resulted in 300 children contracting polio after being vaccinated. After the mishap, the oral vaccine developed by Albert Sabin largely replaced the Salk vaccine.
