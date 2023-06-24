The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 25, 1995

By Jess Hollingsworth
June 25 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1995.
On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on the loss of a hero in the science and medical field. The creator of a successful polio vaccine had died, leaving behind an incredible legacy.

