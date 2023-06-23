Miniature train rides on Sunday

Looking for some family fun this weekend?
The Canberra Miniature Railway is holding rides on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.
The volunteer-run railway is located at the southern end of Jerrabomberra Avenue in Symonston.
Tickets for unlimited train rides can be pre-purchased at trybooking.com/eventlist/CMR
(Kids two years or under ride for free but must be accompanied by a fare-paying passenger).
The canteen will be open and enclosed footwear is required to ride the trains.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.