How quickly our attention shifts. One week, hundreds of souls are lost at sea, almost within sight of land in one of the busiest waterways in the world. The next, five people go missing when the submersible they're in disappears during a sightseeing trip to the wreck of the Titanic four kilometres beneath the surface of the Atlantic.
One tragedy gets a couple of days' worth of media attention followed by a shrug of the shoulders. The other has the world on the edge of its seat, hungry for every little tidbit from the hugely expensive multinational search and rescue operation.
That sad irony did not escape the notice of former US President Barack Obama.
"You think about what's happening this week," he said, when there was still hope the Titan submersible would be found. "There's a potential tragedy unfolding with a submarine that is getting, you know, minute-to-minute coverage, all around the world. And it's understandable because we all want and pray for those folks to be rescued. But the fact that's got more attention than 700 people who sank is - that's an untenable situation."
The hundreds who perished in the Mediterranean were not on some obscenely expensive jolly to gawk at the gravesite of one of the worst maritime disasters in history. They were poor folk, crowded into a similarly unseaworthy tin can, fleeing persecution or privation or both. Their deaths, though, were quickly shoved out of the headlines as the world obsessed over the fate of the five thrillseekers.
While the wreck of the Titan might never be raised, questions certainly will be. The obvious ones are already being trawled over.
Why was the submersible never rated for seaworthiness? Why were warnings about its safety ignored? Why has a submerged gravesite been allowed to become a tourist attraction for bored billionaires? Who in their right minds pays a fortune to be bolted into a banged-up contraption steered by a game console controller and sent to the bottom of the sea?
And how is it that the navies and coast guards of several countries can be mobilised at a moment's notice to look for the thing yet a stricken vessel crammed with hundreds of people is all but ignored until it capsizes?
Human curiosity is one thing. The desire to explore new frontiers is completely understandable and I, for one, eagerly await the Artemis moon mission and hope to be around when the Mars mission is undertaken. But that's different to the bucket-list hankerings of the uber-rich who want to be the first paying passengers into space or the bottom of the ocean.
One of the earliest space tourists was William Shatner, who jagged a seat on billionaire Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin space shuttle in 2021, alongside tech mogul Glen de Vries. The man who played Captain Kirk in the Star Trek series hated the experience. His words chill to this day. "It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered. The contrast between the vicious coldness of space and the warm nurturing of Earth below filled me with overwhelming sadness," he wrote. And this: "It filled me with dread. My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral."
When Robert Ballard discovered the wreck of the Titanic in 1985, he vowed to respect the site and leave it be. But money won out in the end and, in the ultimate act of grave-robbing, thousands of relics from the wreck have been brought to the surface, their worth estimated to be around US$200 million.
The Titan tragedy ought to call time on the plunder and make billionaires reassess their bucket lists.
- PricewaterhouseCoopers plans to exit all government advisory work, entering an exclusivity agreement to divest its federal and state government business to Allegro Funds for $1 in the wake of the tax leak scandal. The Big Four consulting firm on Sunday announced it would aim to sign a binding agreement with Allegro Funds by the end of July, at the same time it revealed Kevin Burrowes would be appointed as chief executive officer.
- A long-serving air force chief has been appointed as Australia's first national cyber security coordinator following a string of major data breaches affecting millions of Australians. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil announced on Friday morning that Air Marshal Darren Goldie would take up the role from July 3.
- The world's most powerful tech billionaires, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, have agreed to a cage fight with a Las Vegas Octagon biffo on the cards. The feud began when Musk was angered by Zuckerberg's Meta P92, the working title for a social media platform intended to compete with Musk's rival Twitter platform.
THEY SAID IT: "The Titanic will protect itself." - Robert Ballard
YOU SAID IT: Garry wondered whether a call to ban junk food ads was just new puritanism at work.
Ross says: "What sanctimonious crap! Most Aussie families enjoy(ed) the treat of battered fish and chips once a week and the vast majority never had obesity problems. The reasons kids get hooked on fast foods are that mothers are too lazy to cook an evening meal and fathers are too weak willed to say 'no'."
"A bit of an over-the-top reaction," says Patricia. "No one is suggesting that eating some fish and chips or a pizza is a problem. The legislation is pushing back against these industries that direct high-powered advertising to children. The same concept as with smoking, vaping and gambling ads. The obesity epidemic is real and costing a huge amount of money. The best way to deal with it would be a sugar tax and let that affect behaviour but the powerful lobby groups push back very hard against it."
Arthur says: "There are valid reasons for banning advertising of alcohol, gambling and junk food but where do you stop? Advertising smoking has been banned for many years but far too many teenagers still smoke. Parents should accept some responsibility but parenting is tough and some help is warranted. Children follow their parents' examples but the pressure from peer groups is also very powerful. A multi-pronged approach to the problem is needed, including educational programs for both parents and children."
"I would suggest that you have little idea of the barrage of advertising aimed at young children these days, nor of their profitability to the junk food vendors," says Michael. "And have you looked at its impact on obesity? It's easy to mock attempts to rein in advertising aimed squarely at impressionable children, but that's all it is - a cheap shot, akin to the nonsense behind all such populism."
Deb says: "I was horrified once to see a toddler in a pram sipping on that blue sports drink meant for athletes. Perhaps the young mum had been influenced by TV advertising of junk food, but I suspect it was just ignorance on her part. Nutrition should be taught in schools, and not just as a quick one-off session but for at least an hour a week, through the primary school years and up to Year 10. The consequences of poor eating habits, such as heart disease and diabetes, should be clearly demonstrated to the children. Teenagers would undoubtedly still go off the rails and eat rubbish, but hopefully, once those years were over, their school learning about nutrition would help them to steer a healthier path."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
