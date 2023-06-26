Deb says: "I was horrified once to see a toddler in a pram sipping on that blue sports drink meant for athletes. Perhaps the young mum had been influenced by TV advertising of junk food, but I suspect it was just ignorance on her part. Nutrition should be taught in schools, and not just as a quick one-off session but for at least an hour a week, through the primary school years and up to Year 10. The consequences of poor eating habits, such as heart disease and diabetes, should be clearly demonstrated to the children. Teenagers would undoubtedly still go off the rails and eat rubbish, but hopefully, once those years were over, their school learning about nutrition would help them to steer a healthier path."