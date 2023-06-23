Ricky Stuart is showing faith in the players who were belted by the New Zealand Warriors, but the Canberra Raiders coach says they can't afford a repeat of their second-half capitulation this week against the Sydney Roosters.
Stuart also said a mid-season review highlighted a number of defensive and attacking areas they needed to work on, as well as the fact their form at home hasn't been up to scratch.
The Raiders face a crucial clash against the Roosters at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday off the back of the 22-point loss to the Warriors.
His players have come back from a week off over last week's bye refreshed and raring to go.
Stuart's picked the same 17 he used against the Warriors, with NSW Blues second-rower Hudson Young to back up following State of Origin on Wednesday.
He's challenged his players to perform to ensure they don't test that faith going forward.
"I'm showing a little bit of faith in picking the same team again so we need to play well," Stuart said on Friday.
"We can't afford the same second-half performance that we had the last game. Otherwise that creates doubt and change.
"The boys know I'm always loyal to a guy who's contributing and performing well."
Stuart said the coaching staff used the week off to do a complete review of the first half of the season.
They're sitting seventh on the ladder and just two wins off top spot - although they're also only one loss from dropping out of the eight.
Stuart said their home form hadn't been up top scratch.
While they've won four of their seven home games, it's the manner of their three defeats at Canberra Stadium that's been most concerning.
Their points differential at home was -72 due to the heavy nature of their three losses of 22 (Warriors), 28 (Manly) and 41 (Penrith).
"We're not overly impressed with our home record. We should be better than that," Stuart said.
"We've looked at it, we've spoken about it - now it's a matter of doing it."
Sunday: Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders at the Sydney Football Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Xavier Savage, 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Danny Levi, 22. Peter Hola.
Roosters squad: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Billy Smith, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Junior Pauga, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Sandon Smith, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Turpin, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Egan Butcher, 12. Sitili Tupouniua, 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Angus Crichton, 15. Nathan Brown, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Naufahu Whyte. Reserves: 18. Terrell May, 19. Drew Hutchison, 20. Corey Allan, 21. Jaxson Paulo, 22. Zach Dockar-Clay.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
