Times Past: June 26, 1970

By Jess Hollingsworth
June 26 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of the paper on this day in 1970.
Taking a step back in time, The Canberra Times on this day in 1970 reported on an exciting school tournament between teachers and students raising money for charity through yo-yos.

