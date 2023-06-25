Times Past: June 26, 1970

Taking a step back in time, The Canberra Times on this day in 1970 reported on an exciting school tournament between teachers and students raising money for charity through yo-yos.
"Spaghetti* Sir!" yelled one young pupil, when it looked as though "Mayhem" McGee had run out of tricks.
So quick as a flash, sir pulled the string up towards his mouth and with a flick of the wrist, wound it on to the yo-yo. 'Mayhem' Mr J. McGee, the deputy head at Queanbeyan High School, had just completed four of the five tricks required in the school's yo-yo competition. Although we all thought Mayhem turned on a polished act, a pupil, known as 'Fenominal' (Chris) Foudoulis, was too good for him.
But then the odds were against Mr McGee. Earlier in the week he was 2-1 while Chris was 9-15. Although Mr McGee got a big head while he was being helped up on the stage of tables in the quad, his "walking the dog, shoot the moon, and round the world" could not match the "rocking the table" and other tricks from Chris.
However, the competition was not one-sided. Another of the six finalists was the sportsmaster, 'Vi-Va', Ned Vickery, who yo-yoed into second place. It was hotly rumoured he had been practising in the staff common room for a month.
One small boy approached Mr Vickery after the game and spluttered: "I had a cent on you, sir."
The compere, Mr M Panic, explained at the beginning of each term the school held a charity collection. "What happened was that all the kids were playing with yo-yos and Mr McGee said 'let's have a yo-yo competition'," he said.
The money was to be divided among charities at the end of the year. More than 450 pupils paid 2 cents apiece to see the performance which raised $15 (including donations).
