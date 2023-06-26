Football Australia have pledged to reduce the financial burden of playing soccer, with the proposed national second division key to their plans.
Globally soccer is an incredibly accessible game, but in Australia the cost of playing can hurt the hip pockets of families getting their kids into the sport.
In the ACT registration costs range from $200 to $2000 per season, with the NPL pathway attracting higher fees.
Football Australia chief executive James Johnson does not believe the cost of playing soccer is too high at community level nationally, but acknowledged elite pathways such as the NPL grades can be "exorbitant".
With participation rates expected to jump by 20 per cent across the country as a result of the upcoming Women's World Cup in July and August, Football Australia is keen to address the issue, and a key factor could be a national second division.
Gungahlin United and Canberra Croatia are the two ACT clubs from the 26 shortlisted for the national second tier, which moved to the next phase of the process last week.
This stage will see clubs helped in producing their proposals for independent evaluation in August, before the final phase of completion in September.
On Wednesday, Canberra Croatia will learn which team it will face in the Australia Cup round of 32.
The national second division is slated to begin in March 2024, featuring 10 to 16 clubs competing in a home and away league, with a future vision to be linked to the A-League with promotion and relegation.
Other than filling a massive gap between the regional National Premier League competitions and the A-League, the national second division is expected to also relieve the high costs of player registration.
"There is an issue in elite pathways, and NPL level," Johnson told The Canberra Times.
"We've got plans in place, such as the establishment of a second tier competition and the introduction of a training compensation system.
"The latter hasn't been looked at for decades, and that's something that we're focused on.
"For NPL teams to run clubs, they've got to make money somehow.
"If you look at clubs around the world, generally you can move up and down a football pyramid, and go into the next tier above, which is a way to sell a dream to commercial partners and that's not available to NPL clubs in Australia.
"Secondly, you're able to invest in development, and then when players move out of your club, you get revenue back in the form of a transfer fee.
"The clubs don't have access to that system at the moment."
The national second division and a compensation scheme could see registrations at clubs around Australia drop, according to Johnson.
If achieved, it could also see participation rates soar even higher than predicted in the aftermath of the Women's World Cup.
"That's where the cost alleviation comes because then there's no need to charge exorbitant registration fees," Johnson said.
"That's one way to bring that number down at the elite level."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
