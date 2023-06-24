Oh, to be an artist in Australia in the first half of the 1970s.
By all accounts, the cliche of a writer huddled in an attic, surviving on scraps, was a scoff-worthy fiction, especially if you happened to be working on a novel in the 1974-75 financial year.
It was a year in which no fewer than 73 novelists received government fellowships - among them Ruth Park, Roger McDonald, Jessica Anderson and Tom Keneally.
Ditto playwrights, poets, historians and writers of short stories or children's books; the government of Gough Whitlam had time and money for all, along with composers, painters, choreographers, filmmakers and everyone in between.
It's hard to imagine nowadays, of course - a government helmed by a man who viewed the arts as integral to a life well-lived.
Gough Whitlam was only prime minister for three years, but the effects of his insistence the arts were a precondition for a healthy and flourishing democracy, as integral as healthcare, social welfare, housing, superannuation and Aboriginal land rights, still resonate, if only in the form of wistful nostalgia.
His influence, even after his short administration was over, was enough that a group of prominent - mostly male - painters banded together to create a folio of works, which they presented to Gough and Margaret Whitlam in 1979.
These works will be part of Dedicated to the Dedicated: Whitlam, the Arts and Democracy, a new exhibition opening Friday at the National Archives of Australia. The collection was first unveiled at the Whitlam Institute in Sydney in 2019.
The folio is just one of around 37,000 pieces in the Whitlam Prime Ministerial Collection, and includes works by John Olsen, Brett Whiteley, Arthur Boyd and Lloyd Rees.
The short period in Australian history is viewed by many as a kind of golden era of enlightenment when it came to social and cultural policies and innovations.
But how much of that period is today seen through rose-tinted lenses?
Composer and media executive Kim Williams says there are good reasons for the enduring nostalgia for the Whitlam years.
"It was a real thing of stoking the fires of original creativity," he says of Whitlam's arts policies.
"It was a burgeoning of Australian theatre, Australian film, Australian original music, Australian written works, and Australian artistic works. I mean, government offices and overseas missions were all populated with fresh Australian works.
"It was a time when there was a fantastic creative energy in society through the 1970s."
Today, Williams is on the board of the Whitlam Institute - and married to the Whitlams' only daughter Catherine Dovey.
But back then, he was a draft dodger who narrowly avoided jail thanks to Whitlam's abolition of national service in 1972.
He later went on to head up Musica Viva and the Australian Film Commission, and says his close proximity to the family meant he could see first-hand over the years the Whitlams' passion for the arts, and how Gough's prime ministership had changed people's lives for the better.
English-born National Archives director Simon Froude says he has been struck by how long Whitlam's influence has remained prominently in the memory of a generation of Australians.
"The Whitlam government was responsible for some significant changes and really a fundamental shift in the way that arts and culture was perceived in Australia," he says.
"His government created the Australian Council for the Arts, the Aboriginal Arts Board within the Australia Council, the National Gallery, the Cultural Gifts Program, the Australian Film and Television School.
"All of those things, the creation of those institutions, the thinking that went behind them and why they were developed and their legacy, is already captured within the records that we hold in the archive."
He said apart from the recent 50-year anniversary of Whitlam's election to government, the tide seemed to be turning when it came to government engagement with the arts.
READ MORE:
"That's reflected in the government's cultural policy - there is a renewed interest in arts and culture," he says.
"It's interesting that the pandemic gave people the opportunity to think about other things rather than their day-to-day, and I think that significant parts of the community turned to arts and culture in various ways through that period and started to reflect on those sorts of things.
"So I think timing-wise, it's really quite perfect."
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.