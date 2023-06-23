Make a statement with a new season's knit | Trending

Whether it's a foolproof cosy jumper, other apparel, or something for your home, an injection of colour is the hottest look this winter.
Geo-motif shawl linen-blend cardigan, $1599. Stand out from the crowd with cool geometric patterns. ralphlauren.com.au
Eir Tasaraita wool vest, $305. A layering piece for over shirts, under jackets, or both. marimekko.com/au_en
Stella Crew Cornflour knit, $129.95. A cropped knit with a simple boatneck, the soft blue and yellow stripes are a flattering combination. foxwoodclothing.com.au
Luna chunky knit throw, $159. Big, beautiful stitches work wonderfully with throws, blankets and other soft furnishings during winter. pillowtalk.com.au
Crochet mini midi knit skirt, $539. Knitted skirts usually favour the brave, but this sunny pop of yellow is hard to resist. katespade.com.au
Sports Intarsia knit, $200. Inspired by sporting greatness and nostalgia, this is part of a new collection entitled 'Part of the Family'. earlscollection.com
Cable knit socks, $89. Nothing warms up your pins like a long pair of socks, and cable knit is a classic pattern that never goes out of style. ladykate.com.au
College graffiti knit sweater, $219. A bold design to brighten the gloomiest of days. oneteaspoon.com.au
Holiday beanie, $59.95. A knitted hat is the perfect accessory for winter walks, morning coffee runs and afternoons at the footy. levis.com.au
Denver puff sleeve brushed knit, $89.99. A knitted tee with puffy sleeves doesn't sound like it'd work, but it definitely does. forevernew.com.au
Gravity stripe, $349. Invest in a colourful striped knit this winter and you'll have a fun option to pull out of the wardrobe for years to come. mcintyremerino.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.