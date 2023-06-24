The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Greens may pay a high price for supporting Matt Canavan inquiry push

By Letters to the Editor
June 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Matt Canavan. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Senator Matt Canavan. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Greens claim that voting to support the referral to a Senate committee inquiry of a bill from a Queensland senator seeking to interfere in the governance of the ACT was just "standard process".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.