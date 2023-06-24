The Greens claim that voting to support the referral to a Senate committee inquiry of a bill from a Queensland senator seeking to interfere in the governance of the ACT was just "standard process".
I suggest they consider how this "standard process" is perceived in a jurisdiction that values its independence, having just emerged from a quarter-of-a-century of targeted federal interference.
With their share of the ACT Senate vote dropping to just 10 per cent at the last election, they would be well-advised not to take this well-informed electorate for granted.
John Coochey (Letters, June 22) questions Anne O'Hara's comments about extensive fossil fuel subsidies.
If he had bothered to read the research undertaken by The Australia Institute he would know that these subsidies, whether diesel rebates, rail transport subsidies, etc, amount to over $10 billion each year in Australia.
That amount would make a massive improvement to our progress in developing alternative energy sources if spent in the right areas.
Which bank has just notified customers of a significant credit card "annual" fee change?
The fee used to be $29 a year and was waived if you spent at least $1000 in the year on the card.
The new annual fee is $36; a quite large increase of 24 per cent.
It is to be collected monthly at an equivalent of $3 per month. It will only be waived if you spend at least $300 a month.
The tricky bit is not explicitly stated by the bank and easily overlooked.
The absolute minimum equivalent annual spend to achieve the full waiver has just gone up by 260 per cent to $3600.
That is a massive escalation.
It is absolutely no wonder that the banks are rolling in it.
I understand concerns about the manner which the ACT government is acquiring Calvary Public.
It is disappointing, however, that federal politicians need to interfere with territory matters.
Canberrans are vocal and proactive. We can voice our concerns and publicly protest and act without a federal patriarchy interfering.
In the last federal election we voted in Labor and an independent and threw out Zed Seselja because he didn't listen to the ACT population.
Territories have the right to govern themselves.
Our Senate is becoming a spoiler with the emergence of smaller parties and independents holding the balance of power.
They are making a lot of promises.
They all know that they will never have to actually govern the country or to deliver on what they say they want to do. But they like to become popular and that's why they keep making promises.
If the Parliament is to be more truly representative we need to change the way senators are elected.
I propose that each candidate needs to achieve a set quota of primary votes before they are eligible for the allocation of preferences.
Having PwC's apology I can find no reference to any offer of compensation to the people of Australia for the revenue the firm earned from the breach of confidentiality and for tax lost as a result.
For PwC to claim "no confidential information was used to enable clients to pay less tax" is somewhat interesting from two perspectives.
Firstly, can anything PwC says on this matter really be trusted? And, secondly, apparently their clients paid PwC good money for advice that didn't benefit them.
Not many businesses would be happy to pay for advice that didn't boost their bottom line, I would suggest.
