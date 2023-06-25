The Canberra Times
The Pharmacy Guild is acting against the interests of patients

By Letters to the Editor
June 26 2023 - 5:30am
The Pharmacy Guild is objecting to government moves to make prescription medications cheaper and easier to obtain. Picture by David Ellery
Trent Twomey, the head of the Pharmacy Guild, owns multiple pharmacies and is a member of the Liberal Party. Warren Entsch has even proposed he run for the Senate.

