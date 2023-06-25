The Pharmacy Guild is acting against the interests of patients

Trent Twomey, the head of the Pharmacy Guild, owns multiple pharmacies and is a member of the Liberal Party. Warren Entsch has even proposed he run for the Senate.
He has persuaded crossbenchers that pharmacists are scared and they should think about reviewing Labor's new legislation which will enable Australians to get a 60-day supply of medication rather than the current 30.
The fact the AMA supports the policy, as do millions of Australians with chronic health issues, doesn't seem to matter. Currently many people with lifelong health issues have to visit their GP and fork out $90 to receive a script every month.
If you have a medication which you need for life it makes zero sense to have to get a new script every month. The only beneficiary is the pharmacy.
Pharmacists are critical to our society and overwhelmingly do a great job. They are knowledgeable and helpful. In terms of paperwork the new legislation should ease their burden. But it also eases their profit margin which is what this appears to be about.
The government is trying to help ordinary Australians. Is this going to be another case of the greater good being ignored because of the influence of a powerful lobby group?
Criticism by the Human Rights Commissioner, Lorraine Finlay, of hotel detention and imprisonment of refugees again highlights the appalling way Home Affairs treats people who have come to this country to escape violence, rape and murder.
How much longer will we as a nation tolerate this abuse of innocent people? How long will it be before we agree to the inevitable and allow refugees permanent residency?
Must they all be sent insane? If any one of our own children was treated in this way we would have riots in the streets. Because refugees are not of the privileged Australian masses we treat them like dogs.
What shame the Home Affairs Department brings down upon us all.
It has been a challenge to accept senator Jacqui Lambie seriously over the years because of some of her outbursts. Her latest stunt is an excellent example.
To call for the ADF leadership to be referred to the International Criminal Court is both naive and an exercise in grandstanding.
Though she has shown a willingness to stand up for soldiers in the past, this is hardly going to help.
I fully agree that the senior leadership has questions to answer over the whole series of issues. But if they are the military leaders of those accused of war crimes, then what about the political leaders who deployed them there?
Where are you going to stop? One of her last comments is true however, "Like the CDF and top brass, the government is no doubt hoping this will just go away".
Having left behind 46 soldiers killed and many wounded this is exactly what should happen. Concentrate on those who are left behind.
Instead of dredging up the past pray for the Afghanis left behind at the "mercy" of the Taliban.
Mr Struan Roberts is right (Letters, June 15). The Australian War Memorial can go only part of the way to giving us an understanding of our frontier wars. But even a wall with a map showing conflict sites, numbers and the weapons used by both sides would be a first step.
Much time, skill and planning are needed to go further. A place of sadness and regret will not be visited and revisited.
We have technology and the scientists to help us create a stunning story of achievement, setbacks, landscape transformations and survival; an unmissable celebration of land, creatures and peoples of long ago, more recent times and right down to today.
It could become a "must see" for generations of visiting school children.
As it happens there is suddenly a piece of land in walking distance of our Parliament looking for a purpose.
When you read the Australian constitution you are struck by the lack of detail. This is especially prevalent in section 51 which lists the legislative powers of the Parliament. Many of the 39 items listed are defined by only a few words. Some by only one word.
Would we ever have become an independent nation if those now crying out for more detail with the Voice were around in 1899? They would still be howling "we want more detail".
Section 128 of the Australian constitution says the constitution can only be changed if a majority of voters in a majority of states, and a majority of all voters around Australia agree in a referendum.
The Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory did not exist when the constitution was drafted, so we're not included in this provision. Citizens in the two territories are only counted in the national majority.
Under current provisions a "majority" of states (Qld, NSW, Vic, Tas, SA, WA) must be four or more out of six.
If the territories were given equal acknowledgement in the constitution with the states, a "majority" would be achieved with five or more out of eight. The Northern Territory has the highest proportion of Indigenous residents among its population (about 32 per cent or 79,000 in 2022). The ACT has a progressively-minded voting population.
These two factors could make a real difference in a tightly contested referendum.
Research from University of Melbourne Climate Futures shows that annually vehicle emissions in Australia may cause 11,105 premature adult deaths, 12,210 cardiovascular hospitalisations, 6840 respiratory hospitalisations, and 66,000 active asthma cases.
How can we reconcile this with the recent report on wood heaters by the ACT Commissioner of Sustainability and Environment which Murray May quoted in his letter of June 20. The report downplayed the contribution of vehicles to air pollution as did your recent editorial.
A major reason for the discrepancy is that the Australian figures for emissions from vehicles in the ACT Commissioner's report have relied on data from the National Pollutant Inventory. To date this inventory has inexplicably excluded a number of toxic substances, notably NO2 which is a significant vehicle emission.
The recent peer-reviewed study by the University of Melbourne estimates that over two thirds of premature deaths from air pollution are attributable to motor vehicles. A Royal Australian College of General Practitioners expert says this new research on the impacts of vehicle emissions on the health of Australians means doctors should be warning patients about it.
People who live near major roads, unborn babies and children are particularly vulnerable.
Air quality needs to be addressed, not only for the emissions from wood fires that can be seen and smelt, but also for other toxic emissions that cannot be seen and smelt. Attempts to exclude vehicles from this amount to a form of "greenwashing".
Recently The Canberra Times published a hysterical article by three academics criticising wood heaters ("Wood fire heaters are a danger to public health", canberratimes.com.au, June 16).
Nowhere did the authors acknowledge that pollution from heaters is inconsequential next to that from bushfires. Nowhere did they acknowledge that both in Canberra and Sydney particulate matter is well below levels the WHO view as healthy.
Where is the evidence that burning wood for heating is "the largest source of air pollution in many Australian cities"? It is difficult to credit that pollution from wood heaters would exceed that from motor vehicles in Canberra.
I have a wood heater, solar panels, a solar battery and two heat pumps. The fire is more comfortable because of its radiant heat than the higher ambient air temperature of heat pumps.
I recently went to the press club to listen to a speech by Penpa Tsering, the president of the Tibetan government in exile.
I found his speech very informative.
One thing that really touched my heart was when he said the Chinese government is taking over a million Tibetan children from their families and placing them in dormitory schools.
I would urge readers of The Canberra Times to lobby their politicians to support the Free Tibet movement in practical ways.
Just when I thought all the news was bad sanity returns. Hot on the heels of cheese rolling in the UK, Belgium hosts the world paddle boat championships. Teams race their paddle boats around a lake for four hours to find a winner.
Having witnessed an abundance of recent bad behaviour in both houses maybe it's time for random breath testing in Parliament House?
It's sad and depressing to see the UK and US apparently in permanent decline.
The kangaroo cull has began in earnest with shocking evidence being left behind on Red Hill for early morning walkers to discover each morning last week. The ACT government should require the contract killers to clean up after themselves when undertaking this senseless and unnecessary task.
The 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, article 25, demands citizens be provided with "adequate housing". Homelessness services and charities should vacate the field and pile responsibility where it rests, i.e. onto stadium-building politicians.
I look forward to the inevitable letters saying "It's cold, so global warming is a hoax."
I saw a comment in the news re the Australian cricket team at Edgbaston: "I'm backing the boys in our team". Aren't there any men in the Australian men's team?
The hit to affordable housing caused by the Greens partnering with the LNP is yet another example of the Greens' inability to compromise, even on important social policies. Perhaps the commentary about this creating a double-dissolution trigger should be acted on, and hopefully these naysayers will have their parliamentary representation and influence reduced.
Pauline Hanson is of course right that we are "one nation". But I disagree with her that we are not also "many". And the First Nations were the first of the many.
I read somewhere that "at the core of populism is the belief that someone, somewhere, is getting more than you". It's also at the heart of the "no" campaign.
I did naively ask in "letters" during the election campaign how the Greens planned on making good their boasts about making a Labor government implement Greens policies, thinking they surely wouldn't block government measures they support. I now have my answer. It's starting to look rather more Machiavellian than simple horse trading.
