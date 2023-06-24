When the ACT management plan for the eastern grey kangaroo came into place in 2017, much of the nation, including Canberra, was in drought.
And the prolonged below-average rainfall continued into 2018 and 2019. Things have changed in more recent years, with abundant rainfall. Rainfall in 2021 and last year was considerably above average.
Six years ago when the plan was released, there was a concern kangaroo numbers in the ACT could get out of balance, especially in the absence of traditional predators such as dingoes and wild dogs.
There was a desire for the Canberra Nature Park not to be overgrazed, which could lead to an adverse impact on endangered species and ecosystems or lead to the starvation of the kangaroos themselves during drought.
Since then, there has definitely been more rain but not much has changed in the thinking behind the management of the Bush Capital's kangaroos.
When announcing last month arrangements for the latest kangaroo cull, the ACT's conservator of flora and fauna Bren Burkevics said it was "critical to protect the ACT's threatened natural temperate grasslands and grassy woodlands from overgrazing by kangaroos".
The cull now under way in the ACT is looking to shoot 1042 kangaroos across six areas. Mr Burkevics did acknowledge that target was lower than previous years "due to good rainfall and the effects of previous kangaroo management programs".
In the 2022 cull, 1645 kangaroos were killed and in 2021, 1505.
Mr Burkevics said the GonaCon immunocontraceptive vaccine was also being used this year and "over time is expected to lower but not eliminate the requirement for kangaroos to be culled".
The issue of the kangaroo cull has always been emotive. And the sound of gunshots ringing out in the middle of the night in a major city, remains confronting for many residents.
Save Canberra's Kangaroos is concerned current kangaroo populations have been overestimated and the current cull target is excessive and should be reviewed.
Mr Burkevics maintains the government's counting methods are scientific and robust and the cull numbers are appropriate.
The government says a survey last year revealed majority support for the cull among Canberrans. A recent self-selecting Canberra Times reader poll indicated similar strong support for the cull.
That doesn't preclude an independent review of the kangaroo management plan and an attempt to quell the concern of protesters that the national emblem in the national capital is being "blasted out of existence".
