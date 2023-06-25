Fundamentals such as needs-based funding never became anything like a reality, and in health, even today spending on important schemes like the Medical and Pharmaceutical Benefits Schemes are nowhere near meeting the needs-based requirements. Importantly, too little funding was directed to services run by and for Indigenous peoples (National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation) which have been shown to outperform mainstream services in recognising and dealing with key Indigenous issues like chronic disease and maternal health. Service gaps were not defined, let alone filled, and there were lots of words but too little action on ensuring that an appropriate workforce was trained, recruited and retained.