An inpatient mental health unit for teenagers, allowing overnight stays, is expected to open in the coming weeks, the ACT's Minister for Mental Health has said.
Emma Davidson said there would be an announcement soon about the unit, at Canberra women's and children's hospital, which will allow young people with mental health issues to be treated in a dedicated space.
"The adolescent mental health unit is due to open very soon so expect to hear from me over the next couple of weeks," she said.
"We're very excited about being able to provide these spaces for young people. We know that there are a lot of young people who really get a lot of value out of being able to access services but being able to do it in a space that is designed for them just makes it so much better."
Ms Davidson made the comments at an event marking the opening of a new space for children and adolescents with mental health vulnerabilities. The space will host day programs for young people.
"This day program is really important because it means that young people can engage in a program of therapy over a period of time, their families or carers can also participate in the program as well to be able to support their ongoing recovery at home," she said.
"It doesn't require them to come and have inpatient care in the hospital but it's a space that feels inviting and feels like a safe space to be in and there will be a whole range of therapeutic programs available to them."
Bianca Rossetti and her daughter, Josie, are excited to see the space and day service open. Josie, 12, has experienced mental health issues, which began when she was 7 years old.
"I wish that a place like this day service existed back then but now we're excited to connect to it," Ms Rossetti said.
"ACT mental health have run day programs for young people who have moderate to severe mental health issues and this space will be great to connect with."
"I'm keen to learn what programs are run through the day service and seeing the implementation of the model of care which I was involved in delivering."
The space and the unit are part of a major expansion of the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children. This expansion has faced lengthy delays and was supposed to be completed in the 2020-21 financial year.
Authorities have previously said the delays were due to changes in the scope of the expansion. The COVID pandemic had also contributed to delays in the expansion.
Children under 16 who present with acute mental health issues at Canberra Hospital can be admitted into the paediatric ward for treatment.
Teenagers aged 16 and 17 sometimes receive treatment at the adult mental health unit at Canberra Hospital but have to go interstate for longer term treatment.
Lucy Bladen
