National cyber security appointment overdue

By The Canberra Times
June 24 2023 - 5:30am
Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security Clare O'Neil. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security Clare O'Neil. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

While the appointment of Australia's first national cyber security coordinator has taken three months longer than the government initially indicated, Friday's announcement was quite timely given the data breach at HWL Ebsworth.

