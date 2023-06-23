While the appointment of Australia's first national cyber security coordinator has taken three months longer than the government initially indicated, Friday's announcement was quite timely given the data breach at HWL Ebsworth.
When newly minted cyber security Czar Air Marshal Darren Goldie turns up at his new office in the Department of Home Affairs for the first time on July 3, he will need to hit the ground running.
While HWL Ebsworth is not a household name in the same way as Optus, Latitude and Medibank - all the victims of recent hacks that exposed the private data of millions of Australians - this attack is a big deal.
One of Australia's largest legal firms with offices in Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide, Perth, Darwin and Brisbane, HWL Ebsworth has almost 270 partners, 1250 employees and an annual turnover well in excess of $300 million.
The firm, like the "big four" consultancies, carries out extensive contract work for government departments and large corporates.
Given its client register includes all four major banks and the Department of Health, it was not surprising that when reports surfaced of posts on the dark web from Russian hackers who claimed to have stolen up to 2.37 million files alarm bells began to ring very loudly.
It is believed as many as 45 government departments and agencies and about 50 ASX listed companies could have had substantial amounts of confidential data taken.
The Australian Cyber Security Centre, the AFP and Victoria Police are all investigating the breach and the company has successfully sought a court injunction to prevent anybody, even its clients and the media, from discussing the contents of the stolen data.
While it is still early days, the government and corporate response to the HWL Ebsworth hack seems to have been significantly swifter, more nuanced and certainly more coordinated than the chaotic initial reactions to the Optus and Medibank cyber security breaches.
The government has been quick to credit this to the cyber security reform process it initiated in the wake of those fiascos.
Australia's first Cyber Security minister Clare O'Neil, who is also the Minister for Home Affairs, has made much of the fact that when the Albanese government took office, there was no cyber incident response coordination within the federal government.
"What's been really important with this incident [the HWL Ebsworth hack] is that the cyber incident response coordination function, which we have been in the process of building over the last eight months or so, was on the ground with this company from the very beginning," Ms O'Neil said.
Neither the minister or Air Marshal Goldie, who described the cyber security challenge as "dire", are saying these initiatives will stop cyber attacks in their tracks. Ms O'Neil, who notes the National Australia Bank is attacked 50 million times a month and the ATO is attacked three million times a month, is well aware this problem will never go away.
The important thing is to ensure that when a successful attack does happen, that the resources and the planning are in place to unscramble the omelette as quickly as possible.
The minister, who reiterated paying ransoms only rewards and encourages perpetrators, wants more streamlined mechanisms for the replacement of drivers licences, passports and the like in place in order to minimise the inconvenience to the public when massive data breaches occur.
That will surely be welcomed by the millions of Australians who found themselves in a bureaucratic twilight zone trying to obtain new documents following the Optus and Medibank hacks.
