The Insiders to be broadcast from the National Press Club

Get your Sunday morning dose of politics live next weekend.
The National Press Club in Canberra will for the first time host The Insiders, on Sunday, July 2.
Host David Speers and the panel of political experts will broadcast the ABC-TV program live from the club, with tickets to be in the audience now on sale.
There will be a chance for breakfast before the show starts at 9am.
The Insiders is then due to start broadcasting permanently from the ABC's Northbourne studios, moving the show from Melbourne.
Tickets are from www.npc.org.au The link is here.
