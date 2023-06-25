A police officer who "showed off" by illegally sharing intimate images and videos of his partner acted in a "horrible and heartless" manner, a court has heard.
"As a sworn Australian Federal Police officer, [the offender] knew what the consequences are for committing these crimes," the woman said in a victim impact statement.
The Canberra Times understands at least one recipient of the files interviewed by investigators was an AFP officer, with the victim alleging others were sent material but "did nothing".
"These are the people society is meant to trust in protecting us against these crimes," she said.
The 46-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with capturing visual data in an indecent invasion of privacy and three counts of non-consensual distribution of intimate images.
The man was convicted for image-based abuse while he wore a white ribbon pin, which represents a campaign to end male violence against women and girls.
He was fined $6000, a sum which magistrate Glenn Theakston said was considerably reduced to factor in the man's loss of employment and declined job prospects in his chosen field.
The court heard the man resigned from his 16-year role with the Australian Federal Police, where he had served in the territory, nationally and internationally, when he was charged.
The victim said she was "absolutely appalled and disgusted" by the investigation's discoveries.
"I have lost faith in the justice system seeing as these images were sent to police officers who failed to report these crimes," the woman said.
The offender kept his head down as the victim impact statement was read in court on Friday by a constable.
While the court heard he was remorseful, the woman said her former partner, who "gaslighted me into thinking I was crazy", only regretted his actions after being caught.
"He knew what he was doing was wrong, horrible and illegal."
In her interview with police, the woman said she had confronted the man and he responded with words to the effect of: "If you report this, you'll ruin my life and I'll lose my job."
A court document stated the pair met at an adult entertainment venue in July 2022 and entered into a relationship that would last seven months.
During that period, the woman sent the then-police officer several intimate images and videos for his exclusive viewing only.
Some of these were subsequently sent to at least three other people, court documents showed.
The offender also captured an intimate image of his partner while she was "completely unaware" and sent this file to another person without her consent.
The victim was finally made aware of the file-sharing when a recipient told the woman about the offending.
Prosecutor James Melloy said the man's position as a police officer was the offending's most significant aggravating factor.
"Plainly, he knows better than most this is serious misconduct," he said.
Mr Melloy also said the offending was not impulsive and a "significant breach of trust".
Defence lawyer Tim Sharman said the man was simply "showing off" and the offence was not "born out of malice" or intended to humiliate.
"He is here utterly shameful," Mr Sharman said.
Magistrate Theakston convicted and fined the man, and ordered he delete all existing intimate files of his former partner.
