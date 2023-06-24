Former Canberra Raiders Sam Williams and Mitch Cornish will go head to head in a Canberra Raiders Cup classic at Freebody Oval on Saturday.
Williams has led the Queanbeyan Kangaroos to an unbeaten start to the season after the first eight rounds after finishing his NRL career at the end of last year.
He's in the box seat to chase a premiership in his first season as a captain-coach, but standing in his way is fellow former Raiders halfback Cornish.
Cornish has returned to the Goulburn Bulldogs this year and has helped guide the team into second spot on the ladder.
The Canberra Times and BarTV will stream a Raiders Cup match for free every week.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
