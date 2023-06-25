Like one of those Russian dolls where each inner doll reveals a new secret, the saga of Russia's new embassy site in Yarralumla continues to surprise. Permission to build there was first given in 2008 so perhaps a long Russian novel is the more apt metaphor. Chapter after chapter opens with no resolution in sight.
The matter all seemed cut and dried when the National Capital Authority revoked the lease on Block 26 Section 44. The NCA had a policy of "use it or lose it" and Russia clearly hadn't used the land, so lose it was the answer.
And then a judge intervened and reversed that decision. And then the Prime Minister intervened and undid the judge's decision.
And then on Friday, it emerged that Russia is preparing to take the matter to the High Court.
The Prime Minister seemed confident of the government's legal grounds for passing a law to evict the Russian diplomats from the site.
"We have the power to show that we understand and respect the law. And that's what we're doing. We're going through processes. We're very confident about our position," Anthony Albanese said on Friday.
We shall see. After all, the confidence of the Australian authorities was overblown when the judge tore into their reasoning - or lack of it - when he ruled three weeks ago that the NCA had got it wrong.
Much is being made of the Russian employee who remains on the site. He has been described as a "diplomat" who is "squatting" there defiantly.
This may be stretching things. He could be doing little more than the job of a security guard, charged with the thankless task of making sure that nobody gets onto the building site and particularly the partially built embassy reception area.
Certainly, Mr Albanese was relaxed about him: "The national security threat that was represented by a Russian embassy on the site are not the same as some bloke standing on a blade of grass on the site that we don't see really is a threat to our national security," he said.
His ease about the single man on the site is understandable. The real threat from the Russian federation comes in whatever action its agents may take to sabotage our cyber security. It also comes in its deployment of nuclear weapons as the conflict in Ukraine draws on.
We have now returned to an atmosphere reminiscent of the Cold War.
Not only is mistrust of Russian motives and actions high but the Chinese situation is not going to get any easier.
In 1995, it emerged that a joint US-Australian intelligence operation had managed to bug the Chinese embassy.
Australian intelligence officers and American technicians had installed an elaborate system of fibre optic bugging devices throughout the compound when it was being built in the late 1980s. It also emerged that the US had kept back some of the information gleaned by the bugs to use in trade negotiations.
Mistrust is now rampant on all sides. Russia believes that Australian agents are spying on its diplomats. It would be remiss of Australian security agencies if they weren't. Russian agents are known to murder outside Russia.
This atmosphere is desperately sad. There was so much hope when the Soviet Union collapsed. That hope has evaporated as the new Russia turned itself into a kleptocratic, despotic state.
It is not just sad. It is also dangerous. Cold Wars can heat up.
