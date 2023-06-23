Former Canberra jockey Chynna Marston faces two charges of animal neglect and one of bringing racing into disrepute.
The Sky Racing analyst and her partner Alex Kean were charged by Racing NSW stewards on Friday.
They'll face a hearing at Racing NSW HQ on Wednesday morning.
Marston was charged with failing to provide sufficient nutrition to 12 thoroughbred horses over a two-and-a-half-month period, failing to provide veterinary treatment to six horses from February 14 to March 27 and also engaging in conduct that was prejudicial to the image, interests, integrity or welfare of racing.
Kean faced the same three charges, but was also charged with destroying a thoroughbred horse and failing to confirm the decision to do that with a vet.
Racing NSW began their inquiries into allegations of neglect on Monday, with the pair charged by the end of the week.
All the charges related to a period from February 14 until June 5 this year.
Racing NSW put the pair on an excluded list on June 6, which temporarily prevented owners and trainers from providing them with retired racehorses.
They were both involved with Recycled Racehorses - a charity dedicated to re-homing racehorses in retirement.
The charity has a farm in Bowning, near Yass, where they provided them with a temporary home.
Marston took to social media at the time to deny allegations of animal neglect.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
