Ex-Canberra jockey and Sky Racing analyst Chynna Marston charged with animal neglect

By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 23 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 5:30pm
Sky Racing analyst Chynna Marston has been charged with animal neglect. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Former Canberra jockey Chynna Marston faces two charges of animal neglect and one of bringing racing into disrepute.

