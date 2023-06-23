Police are seeking information into the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Queanbeyan
Ryan Rutter, 13, was last seen on Bulloak Street, Queanbeyan, about 9pm on Thursday, June 22.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.
Ryan was last seen wearing a green jumper, an orange high visibility shirt, blue pants and white shoes.
He is believed to still be in the Queanbeyan area.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Monaro police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
