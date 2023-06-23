The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police searching for Queanbeyan boy Ryan Rutter, 13

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated June 23 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 6:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Rutter, 13, was last seen Bulloak Street, Queanbeyan, about 9pm on Thursday, June 22. Picture supplied
Ryan Rutter, 13, was last seen Bulloak Street, Queanbeyan, about 9pm on Thursday, June 22. Picture supplied

Police are seeking information into the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Queanbeyan

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.