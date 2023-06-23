Canberrans are being reminded to remain vigilant against "opportunistic" car thieves amid further reports of vehicle break-ins.
According to ACT Policing, there are several things people can do to limit the chances of a break-in.
"Often, for a car to be stolen, the offenders need a key, and they are often getting keys from people's homes, garages or vehicles," Detective Acting Inspector Elizabeth Swain said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
That means always taking car keys with you and, when at home, leaving them in a secure place.
"Spare keys and garage remotes should never be hidden in the vehicle or left in obvious locations, like on the kitchen bench," Detective Acting Inspector Swain said.
Police said it was important to remember to never leave valuables in your car and to keep a record of your vehicle's details like registration, make, model, year, colour, VIN and engine number in a secure location.
Finally, police are issuing a warning to lock your home even when you are there, with a recent increase in house break-ins when people are home.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.