It would be a dream for the Yass Magpies to win back-to-back Katrina Fanning Shield titles, but the introduction of the Canberra Raiders NRLW team has presented an even bigger goal to aim for.
The reigning premiers destroyed a depleted Woden Valley Rams 60-2 in the grand final rematch on Saturday morning at Phillip Oval.
There at last year's grand final triumph was Elise Smith and Alanna Dummett, and now both Magpies products are part of the Raiders' inaugural NRLW squad.
Yass coach Anthony Vitler said it was inspiring for the next crop of Magpies talent coming through the ranks to see Smith and Dummett get their NRLW shots.
"With the NRLW in town it gives the girls something bigger to aspire to," Vitler said.
"We've had two that have moved into the Raiders, and a lot of girls that have played in representative teams, too. It just shows that if you apply yourself, you can go really far.
"Elise and Alanna come to a couple of games and they catch a training when they're not at NRLW training and it's good for them to be around the girls, because it rubs off on the team."
An incredible eight-try opening half against the Rams put Yass into a commanding 38-0 lead at the break on Saturday.
The Magpies added another five tries in the second half to complete the demolition job, with a late penalty goal by Woden Valley's Lara Cosgrove putting some consolation points on the board for the home side.
Yass centres Roxy Horne (four tries) and Lucy Prosser (three tries) were the stars of the show for the visitors, showcasing the side's strength on its edges.
Rachel Ross, Samantha Poidevin, Samara Afele, Ruby Morrisey, Tarnayar Hinch and Emily Banks were the other Yass try-scorers.
Wins beyond 50 points are becoming a habit for Yass this season, but importantly they've also been able to keep defending well, too, which Vitler was keen to maintain as finals approached.
READ MORE CANBERRA RUGBY LEAGUE NEWS:
"We don't really expect any easy games. Our girls turned up ready to play as it was the grand final match last year and they executed pretty good," Vitler said of the win.
"The score isn't a good reflection of the game. We had a game plan and stuck to it.
"Woden are down on troops from last year's side, as we are, but we've made some good changes and we're getting onto a roll into the second half of the year.
"Going back-to-back would be a bonus. But it's a long way from the finals. Hopefully we can get there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.