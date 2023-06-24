Belconnen Magpies are finding their rhythm at the right time of the season under new coach and club legend Paul Netting.
The Magpies backed up their narrow victory over Queanbeyan last week with another gritty performance at Phillip Oval, defeating Eastlake 5.5 (35) to 2.5 (17) on Saturday, with Maddie Bailey bagging two for Belconnen.
"It's an important win for us because it puts us two games ahead of third, and leading into the rest of the year we want to be top two," Netting said of his side's victory.
"We got enough forward entries to kick more goals.
"We won more of the contests, the stoppages, and had good pressure in the forward line."
Netting became Belconnen's women's head coach this season in his latest role with the football club where he also played over 300 games and was an assistant with the men's first grade side.
For a club that has produced plenty of AFLW talent in the past, Netting is fostering the continuation of that strong production line at the Magpies.
"The women have a real thirst to learn and improve," he said.
"There's different challenges but it's great there's girls who are new to the game but can rise to play first grade in only their second year.
"The fact there's so many girls being picked up by the AFLW from Canberra is fantastic and I'd love to see more of our Belconnen girls get there."
Netting noted 16-year-old up-and-comer Isla Wiencke as "one to watch", after being called up to first grade.
"She's an on-baller in our group and been really good in first grade," he said.
"To get that experience against bigger bodies in a faster game, rather than an under-18s comp, it just brings on her development so much."
Women's first grade
Ainslie Tricolours 12.8 (80) bt Gungahlin Jets 0.0 (0)
Belconnen Magpies 5.5 (35) bt Eastlake Demons 2.5 (17)
Queanbeyan Tigers 14.15 (99) bt Tuggeranong Valley 0.0 (0)
Men's first grade
Belconnen Magpies 9.16 (70) bt Eastlake Demons 5.3 (33)
Ainslie Tricolours 20.16 (136) bt Gungahlin Jets 3.5 (23)
Queanbeyan Tigers 20.14 (134) bt Tuggeranong Valley 8.7 (55)
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
