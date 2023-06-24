Tuggeranong Vikings showed no signs of letting up as they made it nine wins in a row in the John I Dent Cup.
The win at Viking Park against Wests on Saturday retains their spot on top of the ladder, the home side displaying their dominance in the second half scoring 24 unanswered points to win 41-15.
Some acrobatics and brutality were on show in the gritty match between the top of the table teams, as the class from Vikings coach Nicholas Scrivener's side proved too strong.
Only leading by a converted try at half-time, the Vikings overwhelmed their opposition in the second half, forcing Wests into simple errors as the tryline loomed large.
Wests kept their foot in the door for as long as they could, keeping the game within nine points up until the 33rd minute when Vikings showed off their class.
Flyhalf Josiah Lealifaano was pleased with how the team clicked into gear in the second half.
"[It was a] tough first half, took us a while to get going but we got the win in the end," Lealifaano said.
"It was hard work turning it around in the second half we had a good word in the sheds, so it was good to come away with the win."
The 22-year-old was full of praise for his winger Lachlan Davis who bagged a try and a try assist thanks to some neat kicks and a grubber kick chase in the corner.
"He's unreal, just with his kicks down the edge, he's really lifted it this year," Lealifaano said.
Davis admits his chip kick was full of luck but his work off the field has helped him to nail these crucial moments.
"Yeah I pulled that off, that was lucky, just comes natural really, being on the wing ... backing up and following the ball [led to the try]," Davis said.
Davis' outside centre counterpart, Junior Time Taotua also got in on the try-scoring action putting the kick through for Davis' try and scoring an acrobatic one of his own in the corner to seal the win.
"We played well in that second half, really came away with it just stuck to structure," Lealifaano said.
Vikings were prolific with their try-scoring chances, but also were strong defensively, holding out an adamant Wests side who will be sure to capitalise on their opportunities next time around.
The win against second-placed Wests keeps them atop the ladder and extends their point differential to 323 points, cementing themselves as the competition heavyweights.
In other games, Royals beat Penrith 47-19 and Gungahlin defeated Owls 38-26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.