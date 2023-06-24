The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Viva Las Raiders: Green Machine puts up hand for NRL's USA invasion

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 24 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Canberra Raiders could be the "Las Vegas Raiders" for a weekend next year.
The Canberra Raiders could be the "Las Vegas Raiders" for a weekend next year.

The Green Machine will put their hand up to become the Las Vegas Raiders for one week - provided it's as the away team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.