The Green Machine will put their hand up to become the Las Vegas Raiders for one week - provided it's as the away team.
And maybe those links to Sin City could give them a chance of being one of the first four teams picked to be part of rugby league's USA invasion.
While the NRL wanted every club to be involved in their planned US season start, it appeared unlikely the Canberra Raiders would be one of the first clubs chosen for next year.
The NRL's close to locking in a deal to start their season in Las Vegas for the next five years with a "round zero" double header at Allegiant Stadium - and a likely date of March 2.
They've informally contacted all 17 clubs to gauge their interest with the aim for all of them to play at least once in the 65,000-seat stadium.
The NRL planned to formally approach the clubs in the next fortnight once the deal has been finalised.
It's expected clubs like South Sydney and Manly, with their links to Hollywood stars Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman, would be amongst next years' four teams, with the Green Machine perhaps more likely to feature in the following years.
Although Canberra already had an obvious connection to Las Vegas given the NFL team based there's also called the Raiders.
That link's doubled down by the fact next year's NFL Super Bowl will be at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders want to be part of it - provided they're considered one of the "away teams".
Canberra chief operating officer Jason Mathie said they wanted to keep their home games in tact for their fans.
"I'd been sounded out initially and said we'd definitely be interested if we were an away team for the event because we're mindful of playing a minimum of 11 games here per annum for our home audience," Mathie said.
"I can confirm that we're officially expecting to hear from the NRL in writing once all the organisation has been confirmed."
The teams involved would kick the season off on the Saturday in Las Vegas, which would likely mean they'd be on Australian TV on the Sunday at 11am and 2pm.
It would be three weeks after the Super Bowl, with plans to make the week leading up to the NRL games part the culmination of "Australia Week".
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
All four teams would then have the following weekend off to readjust to Aussie time zones and the travel.
The remaining teams would play in round one the following weekend.
"I think it would be unlikely [we'd be one of the first teams]," Mathie said.
"I think the venue they're talking about in Las Vegas is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders - maybe that gives us a glimmer of hope."
NRL ROUND 17
Sunday: Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders at the Sydney Football Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Xavier Savage, 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Danny Levi, 22. Peter Hola.
Roosters squad: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Billy Smith, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Junior Pauga, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Sandon Smith, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Turpin, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Egan Butcher, 12. Sitili Tupouniua, 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Angus Crichton, 15. Nathan Brown, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Naufahu Whyte. Reserves: 18. Terrell May, 19. Drew Hutchison, 20. Corey Allan, 21. Jaxson Paulo, 22. Zach Dockar-Clay.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.