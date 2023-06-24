The Canberra Times
William Dyer convicted for Hopscotch glassing after coward punch

TP
By Tim Piccione
June 25 2023 - 5:30am
A packed Hopscotch, around the time of the assault last year. Picture by Keegan Carroll
A packed Hopscotch, around the time of the assault last year. Picture by Keegan Carroll

An apprentice carpenter has narrowly missed time behind bars after he drunkenly glassed a stranger on a dance floor less than a month after being convicted for a coward punch assault.

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

