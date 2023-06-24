A missing 53-year-old man has been found safe and well, police said.
Police and family were concerned for the welfare of the man who had been missing since Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
