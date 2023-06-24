Police are seeking the public's assistance to locate missing 53-year-old man Daniel Grybaitis.
He has not been seen or heard from since Saturday, June 17, 2023.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance with long greying hair, blue eyes, and of tall slim build.
Mr Grybaitis has been known to frequent locations around Kingston and Manuka.
Members of the public are asked not to approach Mr Grybaitis directly. Instead they should call police immediately.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Mr Grybaitis is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.