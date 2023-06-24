The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police seeking assistance to locate missing 53-year-old man Daniel Grybaitis

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated June 24 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are seeking the public's assistance to locate missing 53-year-old man Daniel Grybaitis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.