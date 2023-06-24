A spate of incidents involving dirt bikes has prompted a warning from police to suburban hoons.
Police have been made aware of recent incidents where trail bikes and dirt bikes have been ridden on public parkland, ovals, greenbelts, and footpaths.
This includes several incidents near the Tuggeranong skatepark, as well as incidents in Melba and Gungahlin.
Detective acting Inspector Elizabeth Swain said trail and dirt bikes being ridden in these areas pose a significant risk to the community.
"This is not harmless fun - it is incredibly dangerous, and it is against the law," Inspector Swain said.
"Pedestrians using parks and footpaths shouldn't have to keep an eye out for dirt bikes, and a collision in these circumstances could have fatal consequences.
Police believe most riders involved in these incidents are unlicenced and warned hefty consequence await those caught breaking the law.
"We will come down hard on these reckless individuals by seizing their bikes, taking away their means of engaging in this unsafe behaviour," Inspector Swain said.
"Police take reports of illegal trail bike riding seriously, and investigate all matters, but we cannot tackle this issue alone.
"We need information on these incidents from the public - the more reports we receive, the better an intelligence picture we can create of these offenders.
"Take note of what the people involved look like, any identifiable features such as hairstyles, what they're wearing, any tattoos, the colour of motorbikes, and any premises they are coming and going from."
READ MORE:
Anyone who sees a motorbike being ridden illegally on footpaths or green belts should call ACT Policing Operations immediately on 131 444.
If you have information about other incidents of illegal operation of trail and dirt bikes, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Further information about off-road motorcycle riding in the ACT can be found on the ACT government website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jacob McArthur is opinions editor for The Canberra Times and Australian Community Media. As part of the Canberra Times' production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
Jacob McArthur is opinions editor for The Canberra Times and Australian Community Media. As part of the Canberra Times' production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.