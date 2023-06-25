You can take the race out of the Paralympics, but you can't take the Paralympics out of Michael Roeger.
Roeger is flying into the World Para Athletics Championships off the back of an unofficial world record in the T46 category for the 1500m.
The 35-year-old Canberran ran three minutes 44.83 seconds in the able-bodied Rose City Mile in the USA on Saturday - finishing ninth overall and smashing his own official world record of 3:46.51 from 2017.
It's filled Roeger full of confidence heading into the worlds in Paris in two weeks.
Roeger has switched his focus back to the 1500m because the T46 marathon isn't an event at the Paris Paralympic Games next year.
But he's coming into the worlds in arguably the best form of his career.
"It's nice to have the official and unofficial world records now," he said.
"I thought my 1500m days were over when I moved on to the marathon, but I think all that training has just given me strength to come back to the 1500m.
"I've gone into the Paralympics and world championships confident before, but I've never run this quick weeks out from my main race.
"I've never been in this good a position physically before so I'm really looking forward to Paris, and we'll see what the next three weeks will hold."
Roeger is determined to make sure he goes on to finish the job at the worlds.
He's going in as the reigning world champ in the T46 marathon and having won the silver medal in the T46 1500m.
He'll have one final tune-up in the British Miles Club in London before the worlds.
"I knew I had the legs that I could do it but to finally run sub-3.45 was pretty special," Roeger said.
"To put the world on notice three weeks out from the World Para Athletics Championships is a real huge confidence booster for me.
"Paris will be very different. Paris is a championships race and these races, they're all paced and fast.
"I've got the tactics that I need to run and previously when I've run it at world champs, I haven't got the job done.
"The last three years of training has taught me that I can lead from the front and go hard if I need to but I'm going to make sure in Paris, I get the job done."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
