PwC plans to exit all government advisory work, divesting to Allegro Funds after tax leak scandal

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated June 25 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:15pm
The firm continues to respond to the tax leak scandal. Picture Shutterstock
PricewaterhouseCoopers plans to exit all government advisory work, entering an exclusivity agreement to divest its federal and state government business to Allegro Funds for $1 in the wake of the tax leak scandal.

