The number of small businesses across Australia jumped during the pandemic.
A new report shows there were 2,506,012 small businesses operating in June 2022 when the COVID outbreak was still strong. That's a seven per cent increase on the year before.
On top of that, the contribution of small businesses to the economy also jumped by 15 per cent to $506 billion. Small businesses produce a third of Australia's output.
The official report by the Australian Small Business and Family ombudsman does not identify reasons for the boom.
But one theory is that as people found themselves sitting locked down at home, they decided to branch out and set up their own businesses.
In plain English: idle hands refused to stay idle.
Part of the ombudsman's task is to bang the drum for small business.
"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and we celebrate the vital contribution they make to Australia's prosperity, wellbeing, and community," the ombudsman Bruce Billson said.
The usual definition of a small business used by the ATO is one with an annual turnover of up to $10 million. The great majority are much smaller than that, though. Three in every five (60 per cent) don't employ anyone (they are sole traders) and two in every five don't make a profit.
All the same, there are so many small businesses that they collectively are a pillar of the economy. They provide two in every five (42 per cent) of private sector jobs. The number of people employed by small businesses grew by 120,000 over the last year. They employ more than their fair share of apprentices.
In the last two decades, women have increasingly moved into business. Since 2006, the number of women owning a small business has increased three times faster than the number of men owning one.
One out of three small business owners (34 per cent) were born outside of Australia - greater than the 29 per cent of the population born overseas.
Even though small businesses increased in numbers, the signs now are of a retrenchment as the economy slows under the weight of interest rate rises.
Anglicare Australia's new Living Costs Index says the poor are being hit hardest:
The government is emphasising that what it calls "cost-of-living relief" comes into force next week at the beginning of July.
Among the measures are electricity bill relief for some households and small businesses. They also include cheaper child care for some and a pay rise for aged care workers.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said: "We know many Australians are doing it tough right now, and this cost-of-living relief will come into effect right when people need a bit more help."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
