There was a sombre but special feel about the weekend's NPL fixtures with former referee Cameron Shelton honoured at games around Canberra.
News of Shelton's death last Sunday was quickly followed by tributes this week, after the 25-year-old died from Ewing's sarcoma which he was first diagnosed with in 2021.
Shelton's refereeing career ended with the devastating diagnosis, but he devoted the last two years to raising awareness about the rare bone cancer with the support of his local football community.
No club was closer to Shelton than his former team, Gungahlin United, which had fund-raised $8,000 to help him with his medical bills.
Gungahlin United vice-present Nicole Brown said he would have been "humbled" by the way clubs around the ACT remembered his legacy at the weekend with moments of silence before kick-off in each game.
"In having conversations with him I think he was overwhelmed by the support he'd had, but really pleased that everybody had taken the time to care for him," she said.
"He's a very special part of our club, has been for many years and was loved and respected by a lot of people, and not just at Gungahlin.
"Across all the clubs in Canberra it showed how important he was for everyone to take that minute silence and reflect on their time playing with Cam over the years."
Brown said it had been a tough week for the club but those mourning Shelton have provided support for one another.
"There are a lot of people who know him very well, particularly in the referee circles but people are banding together," she said.
"It has been so special to see that, and we can't do much to help the family but we can at least let them know that we are thinking of him."
Black armbands were worn by players on Sunday in Gungahlin's 2-0 defeat to Canberra Croatia, considered the match of the round with a tight ladder in the top-four.
With both teams tied for third behind Canberra Olympic and Belconnen United, the match was closely contested for all 90 minutes.
Goals in each half from Isabella Barac and Tatum Mazis sealed victory for Canberra Croatia, which also featured A-League Women duo Chloe Lincoln in goals for the visitors and Michelle Heyman playing as a substitute for Gungahlin.
Women's first grade
Canberra Croatia 2 bt Gungahlin United
Belconnen United 2 bt Tuggeranong United 1
ANUW FC 2 bt West Canberra Wanderers 1
Canberra Olympic 5 bt Canberra United Academy 0
Men's first grade
Canberra Croatia 2 bt Monaro Panthers 1
O'Connor Knights 4 bt Gungahlin United 2
Tigers FC 2 dr Canberra Olympic 2
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
