The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Photos

Canberra soccer clubs honour Cameron Shelton with touching tributes

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 25 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Shelton, centre, with referees and Gungahlin United supporters in 2022 and, inset, NPLW players hold a minute's silence. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Cameron Shelton, centre, with referees and Gungahlin United supporters in 2022 and, inset, NPLW players hold a minute's silence. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

There was a sombre but special feel about the weekend's NPL fixtures with former referee Cameron Shelton honoured at games around Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.