From "basically nowhere" Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has been impressed by young Brumbies lock Tom Hooper and set a challenge ahead for him.
After rewarding Hooper with a national team call-up for the Rugby Championship, Jones believes he could be the Wallabies' answer in the No.6 jersey if he plays his cards right in camp.
"Having a jumping six is not absolute but it's probably going to be close to the mark," Jones said, before joking about Hooper's meteoric rise.
"We've got three good options, [Rob] Leota, Jed [Holloway], and Tom Hooper, who has done really well at Super Rugby.
"He's come from basically nowhere [Hooper].
"Halfway through the year he was walking his dog, and now he's in the Wallabies squad. Has he got a dog?"
While Jones' co-captaincy call with James Slipper and Michael Hooper dominated the squad announcement conversation on Sunday, Tom Hooper was the name that was next on everyone's lips.
Jones couldn't have been more glowing in describing the 22-year-old, who is one of 10 Brumbies named.
"He's combative, absolutely combative," the coach said.
"In the Chiefs game he's taking them on, he's in everything - really good."
Wallabies co-captain James Slipper would know Hooper's game well, but his brother-from-another-mother Michael Hooper approves of the Tuggeranong Vikings alum from Bathurst, too.
"My son is Thomas Hooper and now we've got a Thomas Hooper coming in, so my son's in with me, which is good," the amused co-skipper said.
"I haven't had anything to do with Tommy, so I'm really keen. I've only seen him play.
"I'd echo the words Eddie was talking about, he looks rock solid. He had the seven jersey on in the [Super Rugby] semi. He's a big frame, gets through a lot of work, and he's physical."
If the uncapped rookie is to get the nod for the Wallabies' Rugby Championship opener on July 9, he'll be set to play a key role in chasing Australia's first victory in Pretoria.
Jones is already plotting the Springboks' undoing and predicts the lineout will be critical to coming out on top.
"The line out is so important," Jones said. "You've got to win your ball well and put pressure on their ball and not allow them to win it where they want to win it.
"[South Africa] are a very play-by-territory type of team and like to win the ball in certain areas.
"We've got to be good enough to take that away from them and make them win it in other areas. We have to be able to win the ball so it doesn't allow them to rush all the time."
Wallabies vs South Africa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, July 9, 1.05am
Wallabies vs Argentina at Parramatta Stadium, July 15, 7.45pm
Wallabies vs New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground, July 29, 7.45pm
Wallabies vs New Zealand at Forsyth Barr Stadium, August 5, 2.35pm
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.