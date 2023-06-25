Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will seek clarification from the NRL over a controversial bunker call to allow a James Tedesco strip.
The call could've proved costly for the Green Machine in their narrow 20-18 victory over the Sydney Roosters at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday night.
It almost led to a Roosters try out wide, but Raiders winger Albert Hopoate was able to produce a try-saving tackle on Joey Manu.
Tedesco stripped Canberra co-captain Elliott Whitehead in the lead up to the play, but Whitehead's elbow was clearly on the ground before the ball was pulled clear.
But the bunker gave the play the all clear before ruling that Manu had lost the ball as the Roosters pressed.
The win has moved the Raiders up to fifth on the NRL ladder and just one win off top spot.
They will likely lose enforcer Josh Papali'i (hamstring) for a few weeks, while Jarrod Croker will have to go through concussion protocols after coming off for a head injury assessment in the dying minutes.
"I'm going to see what the interpretation is there with the stripping of Elliott on the ground there - both elbows hit the ground," Stuart said.
"You're not allowed to do that when they come out and dive on the ground from the goal line.
"I want to get some clarification on that because it shouldn't have got to that [Hopoate tackle on Manu], unless I don't know the rule."
Ricky was full of praise for his halfback Jamal Fogarty, stating his No.7 didn't get the credit he deserved for his kicking game.
Fogarty produced some wicked high bombs that put Tedesco under all sorts of pressure and led to two of the Raiders' three tries.
Canberra players often don't get the credit they deserved from the Sydney-centric rugby league media and Stuart felt that was the case for Fogarty's kicking game.
And the Raiders mentor put it all down to one thing from his halfback.
"Practice. He's so diligent at doing extras. He's one of the last blokes on the field," Stuart said.
"It doesn't come [naturally]. He is not rapped for his kicking game. He's got as good a kicking game as some of the top kickers in the game.
"He's got height. He's got distance. His management of the game in regards to his kicking has excelled and I think it kept us on the front foot for a lot of the game tonight.
"He doesn't understand how beneficial he is for the team."
Whitehead felt they'd given up too many points in some games this season and it was something they looked to address over last week's bye.
Seven of the Raiders' nine wins have been by six points or less, highlighting their ability to win the tight ones.
They've only lost two games this season by those narrow margins.
Stuart joked it was in stark contrast to a couple of years ago when they struggled in the close ones and were copping criticism for it.
He put the turn around to experience and Whitehead agreed.
"Yeah it definitely is [a knack]. I think we had a good chat, we had a good bye and we had time to freshen up and we spoke about in some games we've conceded too many points and we don't want to do that," Whitehead said.
"We showed that resilience when the Roosters scored early in the second half to get back into the grind with them.
"It's something we are working on and I thought tonight we did that very well."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
