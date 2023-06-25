The Canberra Times
Police search warrant finds allegedly stolen PS5, weapons in Wanniassa home

Sara Garrity
Sara Garrity
Updated June 26 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:25am
The man will be summoned to the ACT Magistrates Court. Pictures supplied
A PlayStation 5, a gold extendable baton and a stun gun have been found following a search of a home in Wanniassa over the weekend.

