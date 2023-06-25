A PlayStation 5, a gold extendable baton and a stun gun have been found following a search of a home in Wanniassa over the weekend.
On Saturday, June 24, ACT Policing's Woden patrol searched a 34-year-old man's home in Wanniassa while investigating an alleged theft that occurred earlier in the month.
After lunchtime, they allegedly located the stolen console and prohibited weapons within the man's property.
Police said they are still working to discover if anyone else was involved in the alleged theft.
The man will be summonsed to the ACT Magistrates Court.
Police are asking anyone with information that may help in the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. The reference number is 7465778.
