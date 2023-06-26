The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Helen Silver | Bluey, Peppa Pig knock-offs reinforce need for more homegrown kids' content

By Helen Silver
June 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When it comes to screen content, today's children are spoiled for choice. Never have so many options been so readily available or easily accessible. There are thousands of hours of video content from every corner of the globe available on demand, on every device.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.