Australian kids' TV is widely renowned and respected both at home and on the world stage: Bluey is an international phenomenon, licenced in more than 60 countries and streamed in the US for more than 20 billion minutes on Disney+ last year; Hardball and First Day are immensely popular worldwide and have won international Emmy Awards; and the iconic Round the Twist has been on air for 33 years, screening in 157 territories during that time. But the Australian children's television industry faces some complex challenges.