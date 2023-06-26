It's the most important hamstring in Canberra and the Raiders will be sweating on Josh Papali'i's scans to find out how long he'll be out for.
Papali'i had those scans on Monday afternoon after hurting it just 10 minutes into the Green Machine's 20-18 victory over the Sydney Roosters on Sunday.
The Raiders were expecting to know more on Tuesday, when they'll name their team to face the Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium this Saturday.
Ata Mariota appeared the most likely to come in for Papali'i, although Raiders coach Ricky Stuart also had Peter Hola at his disposal, while Trey Mooney (hand) and Hohepa Puru (rib) could return from injury.
The Raiders have Corey Harawira-Naera out indefinitely following his seizure against South Sydney.
Mariota is averaging 154 run metres per game in NSW Cup and has played seven NRL games in his young career.
He scored a try in the Raiders' NSW Cup win over the Roosters on the weekend, while running for 94m.
Hola is averaging 128m in NSW Cup, while Mooney is averaging 151m.
Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty felt Mariota was the most likely to come in for Papali'i.
Stuart could also look to bring two middle forwards into his 17 given he's had outside back Nick Cotric on his bench the past two games.
"Ata's an awesome player. He's had a couple of games with us," Fogarty said.
"We know what we're going to get out of Ata. He should have a lot of confidence in us believing in him.
"If he's the next man up and gets to play next week then we've got full faith that he can do a job for us.
"I'm sure the coaches will have a look at that and pick our best option moving forward, but in my opinion I think Ata's next in line for sure."
Papali'i's loss will be a big one for the Green Machine and they'll be hoping the scans reveal good news and he's not out for long.
The 31-year-old's averaging 129m and has formed a fearsome starting middle alongside Joe Tapine (165m) and Corey Horsburgh (115m).
But Fogarty was full of praise for how the others around Papali'i lifted when their enforcer went off against the Roosters - especially given they only had Emre Guler and Pasami Saulo on the bench as forward replacements.
Tapine (51 minutes) and Horsburgh (69) both played big minutes, while Stuart also had both his hookers - Zac Woolford and Tom Starling - on the field at the same time for about half an hour.
"He's hurt his hamstring. I'm not too sure the grade of it - whether it's small or big. But he was a big loss [Sunday night]," Fogarty said.
"But in saying that I thought our middles did a great job of working overtime.
"Their backsides were hanging out, but for them to still get on with it and do their job I thought it was a good team performance in that area."
NRL ROUND 18
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
