ACT Policing are seeking witnesses to an incident where an elderly man was allegedly assaulted on Saturday.
Police were called to the entrance of Woden Square following reports of the assault just before 4pm.
Centre staff were also allegedly assaulted at the scene upon arrival.
After the incident, a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were located by police on Corinna Street and arrested.
The 16-year-old has been charged with affray, assault, fighting in a public place. He also allegedly breached a good behaviour order.
Police report enquiries into the 17-year-old are ongoing.
Several witnesses to the event have been spoken to, but police are looking to speak to others who are yet to contact police.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via their website. The reference number is 7465874.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens.
