A provisional driver has temporarily lost his licence after exceeding the speed limit along the Monaro Highway by nearly 60kmh.
On Sunday night, police on mobile patrol witnessed the Mazda 3 overtaking several other vehicles on the northbound carriageway in Fyshwick.
The 19-year-old from Banks was caught after allegedly driving at a speed of 147kmh on the 90km highway.
Once stopped by police, the driver reportedly told them he was trying to "show off for his partner".
He was issued a traffic infringement notice, and will be fined $1847 for exceeding the marked speed by over 45kmh.
The loss of six demerit points means he has lost his provisional licence for three months.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
